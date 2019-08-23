Watch The 1975 Perform “People” Live For The First Time At Reading

Yesterday, the 1975 released their new single “People,” which will appear on their upcoming album Notes On A Conditional Form that’s due out next year. It’s good — the track landed on our Best Songs Of The Week list this week.

Today, the band took the stage at the Reading half of England’s annual Reading and Leeds Festivals, and they played “People” live for the first time ever. And if you thought Matty Healy’s Marilyn Manson-biting energy was impressive in the video for the song, the 1975 frontman managed to also capture it live, backdropped by a slideshow of visuals of pop-up windows and lyrics similar to what appeared in the vid.

Check out some clips of the performance below.