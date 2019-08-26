Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello Playing SNL This Fall

Autumn is rapidly approaching, and with it, the return of Saturday Night Live. The longstanding sketch comedy series has just announced its first three host/musical guest pairings for season 45, which launches at the end of September, and it looks like they’re going all-in on the year’s most popular female pop stars.

The 9/28 season premiere, hosted by Woody Harrelson, will feature music from Billie Eilish, the teenage phenom whose “Bad Guy” hit #1 last week and whose debut album already feels like a landmark. Up next on the 10/5 episode, alongside host Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag, is Taylor Swift, whose Lover became 2019’s bestselling album in just one day, and who would have had two #1 hits this year if not for that pesky Lil Nas X. Finally, on 10/12, David Harbour of Stranger Things will host with music by Camila Cabello, whose duet with boyfriend Shawn Mendes, “Señorita,” just knocked “Bad Guy” out of the #1 spot.

Just about the only one of 2019’s leading ladies who isn’t playing SNL this fall is Ariana Grande, for some reason. If you want a preview of this fall’s performance slate, Eilish, Swift, and Cabello are all performing at the MTV Video Music Awards tonight. As for other SNL news, the show has also revealed that Kristen Stewart will host on 11/2 and none other than Eddie Murphy will return to host on 12/21 for what will surely be 90 minutes of sentimental family holiday fare.