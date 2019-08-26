Lizzo is enjoying a massive breakout this year — partially thanks to her very fun new album Cuz I Love You, but mostly thanks to two-year-old single “Truth Hurts” going viral after featuring in the Netflix movie Someone Great. (Yes, it is named after the LCD Soundsystem song.) After blowing up, “Truth Hurts” was added to the new album as a bonus track. This week it reached a new peak of #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart. And tonight, as part of a promotional blitz that also includes two new remixes, she performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Lizzo and her dancers performed “Truth Hurts” in front of a very large inflatable butt. Then, because she’s hoping one of her newer songs catches fire the same way, she segued into one of them, medley style. That song was “Good As Hell,” which mostly lived up to its name. After performing “Juice” on seemingly any show that would have her back in winter and spring, she must be relieved to be doing other tracks on TV at this point.

In other Lizzo VMAs news: Will she beat out Billie Eilish for the fan-voted Best New Artist award, presented by Taco Bell? Probably not! On the other hand, maybe! I don’t actually care enough to be using exclamation points! Anyway, watch her do “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” below.