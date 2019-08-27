Mark Lanegan is releasing a new album with his Mark Lanegan Band in a couple months, Somebody’s Knocking, the follow-up to 2017’s Gargoyle. We’ve heard “Letter Never Sent” and “Stitch It Up” from the album so far, and today the veteran rocker is sharing another song, “Night Flight To Kabul.”

Here’s what Lanegan had to say about the video, which was directed by Dean Karr, in a statement:

The artistry and genius of Dean Karr is what made this video happen. 5,000 still photographs taken in eight hours were painstakingly put together to give the appearance of a strange wraithlike figure moving weirdly through the desolate landscape of the Salton Sea. My third video with Dean in three different decades and I have to say this was the best. The most artistically challenging and satisfying.

Watch and listen below.

Somebody’s Knocking is out 10/18 via Heavenly Recordings. Pre-order it here.