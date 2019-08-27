Meek Mill’s Court Battle Is Finally Over

Meek Mill’s decade-long legal battle is finally over. NBC Philadelphia reports that the Philadelphia rapper has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm without a license; all other charges against him have been dropped. “I know this has been a long road for you and hopefully this will be the end of it,” Judge Leon Tucker said.

Since his initial 2007 arrest on drug and gun charges, Meek Mill has spent a combined total of about two years in prison. In 2017, judge Genece Brinkley sentenced him to two to four years for violating his probation; he was released five months later after being granted bail by an appeals court, and became a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform.

Last month, Meek Mill’s 2008 conviction was overturned by a Pennsylvania appeals court after new evidence of corruption undermined the credibility of the officer who testified against him at the trial. “I wanted to thank everybody whoever stood for me. I’m very thankful from the bottom of my heart,” Meek Mill said on Tuesday after walking out to the Rocky theme song in a Hawaiian shirt. “Meek freed.”