Watch Meek Mill Talk Prison Reform, Perform “Dangerous” On Fallon

Meek Mill has been playing a double role since he was released from prison back in April. He’d been in prison based on a pretty ridiculous probation violation, and his sentence — two to four years after a couple of minor violations — brought a whole lot of attention to how ridiculous the current probation system is. So he’s been a popular rapper and an advocate for criminal justice reform. And on The Tonight Show last night, he did both of those things.

First, Meek and his friend Michael Rubin, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his own story and how similar problems affect so many young black men who don’t have Meek’s resources. One of Meek’s probation violations had been immediately after his last Tonight Show appearance; he’d popped a wheelie on a motorcycle while leaving. And it’s cool to see the normally apolitical Jimmy Fallon give him a bit of a platform.

After that interview, Meek also performed “Dangerous,” a melodic track from his recent Legends Of The Summer EP. He had help: singer Jeremih, sing-rapper PnB Rock, and his fellow Philadelphia rap institution the Roots. Watch both the interview and the performance below.

The Legends Of The Summer EP is out now on Maybach Music Group/Atlantic.