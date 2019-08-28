A. G. Cook – “Lifeline” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

PC Music figurehead A. G. Cook has mostly receded into the background over the last couple years, burrowing deeper into his association with Charli XCX — he co-executive produced her forthcoming Charli — and working with other artists, including Caroline Polachek on her upcoming solo album. But today Cook returns with a brand-new song that’s under his own moniker called “Lifeline,” and a press release says it’s just the first of more PC Music releases to come this year. “Lifeline” is sparkly and weird, a ton of different voices coalescing around the phrase: “You are my lifeline.”

In a statement, Cook has this to say about the single:

The melody at the core of “Lifeline” is this repetitive, insistent and slightly selfish earworm that I’ve been living with for too long now. In the end, the easiest way to deal with it was to leave it in a warm petri dish and let it do its own thing. A few years later I found myself with this young, unstable song, and somehow nurtured it to become a power ballad. The track has a life of its own, but like most children and laboratory experiments, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

The song features backing vocals from Polachek. Listen to it below.

“Lifeline” is out now via PC Music.