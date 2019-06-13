Charli XCX Announces New Album Charli Featuring Sky Ferreira, HAIM, Yaeji, & More

If you’ve been keeping up with Charli XCX on social media, you’ll already know that work on her third studio album is finally done. Over the last few days, she’s been hyping it up with some truly heartracing hyperbole. One of the most recent: “Omg I just listened to my album in the car and cried. It’s so good. I’m so talented. Even just the tracklist written down is a piece of art.”

To be determined on that first part, but we can now judge the second, because Charli XCX has just officially announced her third album: It will be called Charli, and its track list boasts features from Sky Ferreira, HAIM, Yaeji, Christine And The Queens, Troye Sivan, Lizzo, Clairo, CupcakKe, and more. Officially, Charli will be the follow-up to 2014’s Sucker, though of course 2017 saw the release of two great mixtapes, Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

The album will include the previously released Sivan collab “1999,” as well as another one called “2099” that was debuted live last week. It also includes the “Track 10″ rework “Blame It On Your Love,” which features Lizzo and is getting the official music video treatment today. Watch that and check out the Charli tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Next Level Charli”

02 “Gone” (Feat. Christine And The Queens)

03 “Cross You Out” (Feat. Sky Ferreira)

04 “1999” (Feat. Troye Sivan)

05 “Click” (Feat. Kim Petras & Tommy Cash)

06 “Warm” (Feat. HAIM)

07 “Thoughts”

08 “Blame It On Your Love” (Feat. Lizzo)

09 “White Mercedes”

10 “Silver Cross”

11 “I Don’t Wanna Know”

12 “Official”

13 “Shake It” (Feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy & Pablo Vittar)

14 “February 2017″ (Feat. Clairo & Yaeji)

15 “2099” (Feat. Troye Sivan)

Charli is out 9/13 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here. Charli’s also going on an extensive worldwide tour in support of the album — check out those dates here.