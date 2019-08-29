The UK indie-pop band Comet Gain has been around since the early ’90s, and they’ve been making nervous and jittery music for that entire time. Once upon a time, they were the most stylish band around, dressing like mods and drawing on Northern soul when everyone else in the underground seemed to be competing to see who could wear the dumpiest sweater in public. But these days, we might as well regard them as keepers of the flame. And that seems to be the subject of their new song “Mid 8Ts,” the band’s new single.

“Mid 8Ts” is explicitly a song about being an aging cool kid. It’s got fragile-youth nostalgia: “We were fireflies in the hard breeze / We were ’60s in the ’80s.” But they also take a hard look at what becomes of those old fixations: “Old mods with bellies and hair like shit / All your heydays deserve better than this.”

“Mid 8Ts” is the first single from Fireraisers Forever!, the first new Comet Gain album in five years. (Their last one was 2014’s jaunty Paperback Ghosts.) “Mid 8Ts,” with its fired-up energy and its rickety recording quality, suggests that Comet Gain have not changed too much in the past five years. The lyrics suggest that they have noticed, and that they have thought about what that means. Listen to the song below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Fireraisers Forever! is out 10/11 on Tapete, and you can pre-order it here.