Francis And The Lights – “Take Me To The Light” (Feat. Bon Iver & Kanye West)

Francis And The Lights, the synth-pop project of the musician known as Francis Starlite, has a new album coming out later this year called Take Me To The Light, the follow-up to 2017’s Just For Us. The producer, who frequently works with both Kanye West and Chance The Rapper, is known for his high-profile collaborations, and he’s just shared the title track to his upcoming album, which includes a lot of big names.

The credited guests on “Take Me To The Light” are Bon Iver and Kanye West, who alternately croon and speak the title track phrase, and it was produced by a team that includes Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, BJ Burton, Jeff Bahske, Noah Goldstein, and Francis Starlite himself. Violinist and composer Caroline Shaw is also credited.

Listen to it below.