Homeboy Sandman – “Far Out”

Queens rapper Homeboy Sandman has spent years refining his grizzled, deadpan delivery, developing into one of the foremost wisecrack-slingers in the underground. Last year his bars were backed by Edan’s psychedelic boom-bap on the collaborative LP Humble Pi. He’s back this fall with yet another LP, a new solo endeavor titled Dusty.

Once again, Sandman has teamed with one producer for the whole project. This time it’s Mono En Stereo, with whom he previously partnered on the EP Kool Herc: Fertile Crescent. Quelle Chris and Your Old Droog appear on “Lookout,” but otherwise all the bars come courtesy of Homeboy Sandman. On lead single “Far Out,” Mono En Stereo supplies dreamy disco vibes, while Boy Sand rhymes “urethra” with “eureka” among other inventive wordplay.

The song is being offered as a free download, so listen and/or obtain it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Morning Yawn”

02 “Far Out”

03 “Name

04 “Noteworthy

05 “Easy

06 “Yes Iyah

07 “Every Four Years

08 “Step Inside

09 “Picture On The Wall

10 “Pussy

11 “Live & Breath

12 “Wondering Why”

13 “Lookout” (Feat. Quelle Chris & Your Old Droog)

14 “Tres Bon”

15 “Always”

Dusty is out 10/18 via Mello Music Group. Pre-order it here.