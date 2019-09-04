Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” Video

Billie Eilish is a couple months removed from the release of her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, and since it came out Eilish’s star has been on the rise. She scored her first #1 song with “Bad Guy,” dethroning one of the biggest songs ever in the form of “Old Town Road,” and she’s set to perform on Saturday Night Live for the show’s new season in a couple weeks.

Today, she’s releasing a video for “all the good girls go to hell,” the album’s next proper single. It peaked at #46 on the charts back when the album came out, but hasn’t made a reappearance yet. Obviously, this video is meant to help with getting it back out there. In the clip, Eilish is front-and-center and a bat-like angel who falls from the skies and gets stuck in some oily muck before removing herself and getting set on fire.

The video, which was directed by Rich Lee, was timed to coincide with the upcoming United Nation’s Climate Action Summit in New York. “Right now, there are millions of people all over the world begging our leaders to pay attention,” Eilish wrote in a statement on her Instagram. “Our earth is warming up at an unprecedented rate, ice caps are melting, our oceans are rising, our wildlife is being poisoned and our forests are burning.”

Watch below.