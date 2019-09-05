M83 – “Temple Of Sorrow” Video

Later this month, M83 are releasing a new instrumental album, DSVII, the sequel to a similar ambient collection from 2007, Digital Shades Vol. 1. “DSVII is, in my opinion, far more advanced than Digital Shades Vol. 1,” the band’s Anthony Gonzalez said in a statement. “I wanted to come back with something stronger that featured the depth of a proper studio album without the pressure of providing pop music…”

The band announced the album earlier this summer, but it took until today for them to share a track from it. They’re offering up a new song called “Temple Of Sorrow.” It comes with the first part of a short film called Extazus, which was directed by Bertrand Mandico and was inspired by the video game-esque music of DSVII.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hell Riders”

02 “A Bit Of Sweetness”

03 “Goodbye Captain Lee”

04 “Colonies”

05 “Meet The Friends”

06 “Feelings”

07 “A Word Of Wisdom”

08 “Lune De Fiel”

09 “Jeux D’Enfants”

10 “A Taste Of The Dusk”

11 “Lunar Son”

12 “Oh Yes You’re There, Everyday”

13 “Mirage”

14 “Taifun Glory”

15 “Temple Of Sorrow”

DSVII is out 9/20 via Mute.