Björk, Fever Ray, The Knife Remix Each Other

Three titans of experimental electronic music have remixed each other. Björk, Fever Ray, and the Knife have all shared interpretations of the other’s songs.

Björk remixed “This Country,” off of Fever Ray’s 2017 album Plunge; Karin Dreijer returned the favor by remixing “Features Creatures” off of the Icelandic icon’s Utopia, also from 2017; and Dreijer recruited their brother Olof for another take on the track courtesy of their defunct duo the Knife, whose name only seems to get used for the occasional remix.

Check out all three remixes below.