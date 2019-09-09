Weakened Friends – “What You Like”

Portland, Maine trio Weakened Friends released their really great debut album, Common Blah, last year, and today they’re back with a new one-off single to support their upcoming tour. “What You Like” is a propulsive explosion of snot, a jittery and energetic track about the nerves that come with not feeling like you’re the best and trying to push through that feeling to some kind of clarity and confidence.

The band had this to say in a statement:

“What You Like” is a song about embracing the feeling of inadequacy or feeling as though you’re constantly the underdog no matter how hard you work or how far you’ve come. When I wrote this song, we had just released a record and there’s a great deal of pressure and anxiety that comes along with that. I remember thinking, “Wow. What if it sucks? What if everyone hates it?” I took that feeling and ran with it. I told myself, “You know what? Screw it. Sure, you’re not always going to please everyone. You may feel like inadequate, but rather than cower, go scream it from the roof tops. “I’M NOT PERFECT AND I DON’T CARE!” I wanted to craft an anthem for all of my fellow self-deprecating and anxiety-ridden folks. We need one.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/11 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

10/12 Providence, RI @ Dusk

10/13 Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

10/14 New Haven, CT @ Manic Mondays

10/16 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

10/17 Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland

10/18 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery

10/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

10/20 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

10/30 Atlanta, GA @ The Drunken Unicorn

11/01 Gainesville, FL @ THE FEST

11/07 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective

11/08 Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar

11/09 Chicago, IL @ Sub T Downstairs

11/10 Lakewood, OH @ Mahalls Locker Room

11/12 Toronto, ON @ Baby G

11/13 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

11/14 Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

11/15 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/16 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

“What You Like” is out now via Don Giovanni Records.