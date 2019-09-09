Weakened Friends – “What You Like”

Portland, Maine trio Weakened Friends released their really great debut album, Common Blah, last year, and today they’re back with a new one-off single to support their upcoming tour. “What You Like” is a propulsive explosion of snot, a jittery and energetic track about the nerves that come with not feeling like you’re the best and trying to push through that feeling to some kind of clarity and confidence.
The band had this to say in a statement:
“What You Like” is a song about embracing the feeling of inadequacy or feeling as though you’re constantly the underdog no matter how hard you work or how far you’ve come. When I wrote this song, we had just released a record and there’s a great deal of pressure and anxiety that comes along with that. I remember thinking, “Wow. What if it sucks? What if everyone hates it?” I took that feeling and ran with it. I told myself, “You know what? Screw it. Sure, you’re not always going to please everyone. You may feel like inadequate, but rather than cower, go scream it from the roof tops. “I’M NOT PERFECT AND I DON’T CARE!” I wanted to craft an anthem for all of my fellow self-deprecating and anxiety-ridden folks. We need one.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
10/11 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
10/12 Providence, RI @ Dusk
10/13 Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church
10/14 New Haven, CT @ Manic Mondays
10/16 Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
10/17 Brooklyn, NY @ The Kingsland
10/18 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery
10/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
10/20 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
10/30 Atlanta, GA @ The Drunken Unicorn
11/01 Gainesville, FL @ THE FEST
11/07 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective
11/08 Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar
11/09 Chicago, IL @ Sub T Downstairs
11/10 Lakewood, OH @ Mahalls Locker Room
11/12 Toronto, ON @ Baby G
11/13 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
11/14 Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar
11/15 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/16 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
“What You Like” is out now via Don Giovanni Records.