Weakened Friends – “Good Friend”

Weakened Friends are releasing their debut album, Common Blah, next month. We’ve heard a few tracks already from it already — “Hate Mail,” “Blue Again,” and “Peel” — and today the Maine trio are sharing another new song, a more contemplative cut called “Good Friend.” Songwriter and vocalist Sonia Sturino sets the scene:

Good friend is actually about something pretty dark. A few years ago, our home town music community was pretty shook after the passing of a friend of ours from addiction. It’s really weird now to picture that person in rooms and places that you know you’ll never see them in again and the feeling that you could have done more at the time to help. I’m a pretty introverted person, but I’m trying to be better about reaching out to friends and making time for them especially when they’re going through something heavy. This song is essentially about doing exactly that.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/12 Bangor, ME @ Bangor Arts Exchange

10/19 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos *

10/21 Richmond, VA @ The Capital Ale House *

10/24 Raleigh, NC @ Kings Barcade *

10/25 Asheville, NC @ Fleetwoods *

10/26 Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar *

10/27 Gainesville, FL @ THE FEST *

10/30 Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/31 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/02 London, UK @ The Old Blue Last

11/08 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

11/09 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

11/10 Toronto, ON @ The Monarch *

11/11 Montreal, QB @ Casa del Popolo *

11/14 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showroom *

11/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

11/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits *

11/17 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

* w/ Nervous Dater

Common Blah is out 10/19 via Don Giovanni Records.