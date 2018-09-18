Weakened Friends – “Peel”

Next month, the Portland, Maine-based band Weakened Friends are releasing their debut album, Common Blah. So far, we’ve heard “Blue Again” and “Hate Mail” from it (the latter features J Mascis), and today they’re sharing another new track, “Peel.”

It’s a roaring song about comparing yourself to everyone else around you and internalizing all of those perceived inadequacies. “All I wanna do is be like them, but I can’t/ All I wanna do is feel less bad, but I can’t,” Sonia Sturino howls, her bandmates echoing those frustrations through a series of impressive razor-sharp swells and bursts. It’s compact but impactful: a maze of chainsawing guitars that offers little escape from the repetitive thought cycles that threaten to swallow you up completely.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/19 Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

10/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos *

10/21 Richmond, VA @ The Capital Ale House *

10/24 Raleigh, NC @ Kings Barcade *

10/25 Asheville, NC @ Fleetwoods *

10/26 Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar *

10/27 Gainesville, FL @ THE FEST *

10/30 Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/31 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/02 London, UK @ Line of Best Fit

11/08 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

11/09 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx *

11/10 Toronto, ON @ The Monarch *

11/11 Montreal, QB @ Casa del Popolo *

11/14 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showroom *

11/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

11/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits *

11/17 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

* w/ Nervous Dater

Common Blah is out 10/19 via Don Giovanni Records.