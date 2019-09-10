Prince’s 1999 Getting Expanded Reissue With 35 Unreleased Tracks

Back in June, the Prince estate, with curation from Troy Carter and Jay-Z, released an album of Prince’s versions of hit songs he penned for other artists. And now, the estate is teaming up with Warner Records for a remastered and expanded reissue of Prince’s iconic double album 1999.

The Super Deluxe Edition features 35 previously unreleased tracks, an unreleased live concert performance on DVD, Prince’s unseen handwritten lyrics for songs like “Little Red Corvette,” images of the analog tape reels from the vault, and new liner notes. The Deluxe Edition includes the remastered album plus promo mixes and b-sides. Check out the track list below.

CD1/LP1&2 (Original Album with 2019 Remaster)

01 1999

02 Little Red Corvette

03 Delirious

04 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

05 D.M.S.R.

06 Automatic

07 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

08 Free

09 Lady Cab Driver

10 All The Critics Love U In New York

11 International Lover

CD2/LP3&4 (Promo Mixes and B-sides, 2019 Remaster)

01 1999 (7″ Stereo Edit)

02 1999 (7″ Mono Promo-Only Edit)

03 Free (Promo Only Edit

04 How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore

05 Little Red Corvette (7″ Edit)

06 All The Critics Love U In New York (7″ Edit)

07 Lady Cab Driver (7″ Edit)

08 Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix Promo Only Edit)

09 Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)

10 Delirious (7″ Edit)

11 Horny Toad

12 Automatic (7″ Edit)

13 Automatic (Video Version)

14 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ Edit)

15 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ Mono Promo Only Edit)

16 Irresistible Bitch

17 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (Video Version)

18 D.M.S.R. (Edit)

CD3/LP5&6 (Vault Tracks Pt 1, recorded between November 1981 and April 1982)

01 Feel U Up

02 Irresistible Bitch

03 Money Don’t Grow On Trees

04 Vagina

05 Rearrange

06 Bold Generation

07 Colleen

08 International Lover (Take 1) [Live In Studio]

09 Turn It Up

10 You’re All I Want

11 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

12 If It’ll Make U Happy

13 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2)

CD4/LP7&8 (Vault Tracks Pt 2, recorded between April 1982 and January 1983)

01 Possessed (1982 Version)

02 Delirious (Full Length)

03 Purple Music

04 Yah, You Know

05 Moonbeam Levels (2019 Remaster)

06 No Call U

07 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got

08 Do Yourself A Favor

09 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya

10 Teacher, Teacher

11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Little Red Corvette (Tour Demo)

CD5/LP9&10 (Live In Detroit at Masonic Temple Theater, Masonic Hall (Late Show) – November 30, 1982, Previously Unreleased)

01 Controversy

02 Let’s Work

03 Little Red Corvette

04 Do Me, Baby

05 Head

06 Uptown

07 Lisa’s Keyboard Interlude

08 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

09 Automatic

10 International Lover

11 1999

12 D.M.S.R.

DVD (Live at The Summit, Houston, TX, – December 29, 1982, Previously Unreleased)

01 Controversy

02 Let’s Work

03 Do Me, Baby

04 D.M.S.R.

05 Keyboard Interlude

06 Piano Improvisation

07 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

08 Lady Cab Driver

09 Automatic

10 International Lover

11 1999

12 Head

The 1999 reissue is out 11/29.