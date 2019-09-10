Slowthai & Denzel Curry – “Psycho”

Slowthai and Denzel Curry have different strains of chaotic energy running through their music. Today, they intersected on the Miami rapper and UK artist’s new collaborative track “Psycho.” It’s truly something to behold, as they trade verses over chopped up horror movie violin screeches, courtesy of English producer Kwes Darko.

Curry released his latest studio album ZUU back in May. Slowthai shared his debut LP Nothing Great About Britain earlier this year. Listen to “Psycho” below.

“Psycho” is out now.