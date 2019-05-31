Stream Denzel Curry’s New Album ZUU

Denzel Curry has been around. Although he’s only 24, the South Florida rapper has already helped pioneer the chaotic, lo-fi sound currently dominating rap and influenced a whole generation of young rappers in the process. But after releasing the ambitious three-act TA13OO, one of the best albums of last year, he’s been on another level entirely.

Since TA13OO came out, Curry has covered Rage Against The Machine, teamed up on songs with New Jersey producer Charlie Heat and Flying Lotus, and planned tours with Billie Eilish and $uicideboy$. And he’s not done yet.

Today, less than a year after TA13OO, Curry is already coming back with a new album called ZUU. ZUU is less introspective and ambitious in scope than TA13OO but no less powerful, a sterling collection of Florida rap bangers. We’ve already heard early songs “RICKY” and “SPEEDBOAT,” and now you can stream the whole thing below. Guests include Kiddo Marv, Rick Ross, Ice Billion Berg, Sam Sneak, and PlayThatBoiZay.

ZUU is out now on Loma Vista.