Denzel Curry – “RICKY” Video

The young South Florida rap monster Denzel Curry has been on a serious roll ever since he released the splenetic and ambitious TAI300, one of last year’s best rap albums. He’s released “Aloha,” a very nice team-up with producer Charlie Heat. He’s covered Rage Against The Machine. He’s about to head out on tour with Billie Eilish, which sounds like a hell of a night out. And now he’s got a great new single, with an equally great video attached.

Curry’s new track “RICKY” finds him reflecting on his own past, remembering the advice he got from his parents and the time he spent in the wildly influential South Florida rap crew Raider Klan: “That was it, we was lit, y’all wasn’t even shit yet / We was Three 6, Wu-Tang, mixed with Dipset.” But while most rappers tend to use their inside voices when they’re talking about their pasts, Curry does the opposite. He cranks the energy way up, riding the hell out of a noisy and glitchy beat from producer FnZ. This thing is a banger.

The video, directed by Twelve’len, is also a sort of rowdy flashback. According to a press release, Curry’s late brother Treon was a fighter on Florida’s notorious underground backyard-brawl scene. And in the video, Curry himself plays a backyard fighter, shooting his throwdown in the backyard of veteran brawler and longtime Kimbo Slice rival Dada 5000. Dada 5000 appears as a referee. Curry also releases a dove from a drop-top and wears a Poison Clan T-shirt. There is a lot to like about this video. Check it out below.

“RICKY” is out on the streaming services now. Fingers crossed that there’s a bigger project on the way.