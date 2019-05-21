Flying Lotus – “Black Balloons Reprise” (Feat. Denzel Curry)

Flying Lotus is back this week with his first album in five years, the guest-heavy Flamagra. We’ve already heard tracks with David Lynch, Little Dragon, and Anderson .Paak, and today Stephen Ellison shares one he recorded with Denzel Curry.

The ascendant Florida rapper contributes bars to “Black Balloons Reprise,” which for better or worse does not appear to be a bizarro sequel to Goo Goo Dolls’ late-’90s smash “Black Balloon.” In actuality, it’s a sequel to Curry’s TA1300 tracks “Black Balloons” and “The Blackest Balloon.” On Twitter, Curry declares, “THE TRILOGY IS COMPLETE.”

“Black Balloons Reprise” is an apocalyptic boom-bap exercise that sends Curry’s aggressive vocals bouncing as high as nuclear missile. His hook: “We all die the day the black balloon explodes!” Also on Twitter, FlyLo writes, “That black balloons beat is dedicated to @madlib and @nowagain. When I was in college I heard quas ‘come on feet’ it relit my love for sampling and eventually changed my world. Love to you legends.”

Listen below.

Flamagra is out 5/24 on Warp. Pre-order or pre-save it here.