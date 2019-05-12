Flying Lotus will release his new 27-track album, Flamagra, later this month. The LP will be his first in almost five years, following 2014’s You’re Dead!. So far, we’ve heard “Fire Is Coming,” “Spontaneous,” “Takashi,” and, most recently, “More” featuring Anderson .Paak. Today, FlyLo shares the Shinichiro Watanabe-directed music video for his latest track.

In it, an animated space traveler, presumably FlyLo, crash lands on an abandoned planet, inhabited by one musical robot. The traveler listens to the robot before exploding and mutating into a flaming tree of eyeballs. Watanabe and FlyLo previously collaborated on the anime short film Blade Runner Black Out 2022. Apparently, they’re working together on a forthcoming series called Carole & Tuesday.

Watch the music video for “More” below.

Flamagra is out 5/24 via Warp. Pre-order it here.