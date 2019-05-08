Flying Lotus – “More” (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

Flying Lotus has a gargantuan 27-track album coming out soon called Flamagra, his first full-length since 2014’s You’re Dead! So far, we’ve heard two proper singles, the Little Dragon collab “Spontaneous” and “Takashi,” plus our eerie introduction to the album “Fire Is Coming” with David Lynch. Today, FlyLo has shared a new song, “More,” which features fellow LA luminary Anderson .Paak, arguably one of the most anticipated guests on the album.
“More” blends .Paak’s singular vocals with FlyLo’s crisp percussion and swirling synths. Listed as a co-writer, Thundercat’s masterful bass input is heard all over the track. It’s one of the more concrete-sounding bangers from Flamagra so far, complementing David Lynch’s forboding monologue and Little Dragon’s airy verses.
Listen to “More” and find Flying Lotus’ new tour dates below.
TOUR DATES
08/09-08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
08/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
08/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
08/14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union
08/16 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/17 – Taos, NM @ Taos Vortex
08/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
08/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
08/24 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
08/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
08/31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa
09/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
09/03 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
09/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Flamagra is out 5/24 via Warp. Pre-order it here.