Flying Lotus – “More” (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

Flying Lotus has a gargantuan 27-track album coming out soon called Flamagra, his first full-length since 2014’s You’re Dead! So far, we’ve heard two proper singles, the Little Dragon collab “Spontaneous” and “Takashi,” plus our eerie introduction to the album “Fire Is Coming” with David Lynch. Today, FlyLo has shared a new song, “More,” which features fellow LA luminary Anderson .Paak, arguably one of the most anticipated guests on the album.

“More” blends .Paak’s singular vocals with FlyLo’s crisp percussion and swirling synths. Listed as a co-writer, Thundercat’s masterful bass input is heard all over the track. It’s one of the more concrete-sounding bangers from Flamagra so far, complementing David Lynch’s forboding monologue and Little Dragon’s airy verses.

Listen to “More” and find Flying Lotus’ new tour dates below.

Flamagra is out 5/24 via Warp. Pre-order it here.