There is an electricity around Denzel Curry right now. The South Florida rapper is a young veteran. He’s only 24, but he helped pioneer the chaotic, lo-fi, emotionally vulnerable rap music that has since taken over the nation. Last year, he released a great and ambitious album called TAI300. This year, he’s making moves, plotting tours with Billie Eilish and $uicideboy$ and rapping on the Flying Lotus track “Black Balloons Reprise.” A few weeks ago, he came out with a new banger called “RICKY.” Today, as Complex reports, Curry announces that he’ll release his new album ZUU later this month, less than a year after TAI300. And he’s also got another new song.

Curry’s new track is called “SPEEDBOAT,” and it’s both thoughtful and anthemic. Over a florid piano and a backfiring drum track, Curry meditates on the trauma of his youth, references the late XXXTentacion, and talks gothic paranoia shit: “People getting killed through the peep hole / Have your money up before you go to war / Put the mask on like a luchador / My dawg didn’t make it to 21, so I gotta make it past 24.”

Curry doesn’t appear in the video. Instead, it appears as a series of disconnected action scenes, all of which seem like they come from a movie about the Florida drug trade. There are car chases, helicopter raids, and a whole mansion blowing up. I have no idea how they got the budget for this thing together. Zev Deans directs. Below, watch the video and check out the tracklist for ZUU.

TRACKLIST:

01 “ZUU”

02 “RICKY”

03 “WISH” (Feat. Kiddo Marv)

04 “BIRDZ” (Feat. Rick Ross)

05 “AUTOMATIC”

06 “SPEEDBOAT”

07 “BUSHY B INTERLUDE”

08 “YOO”

09 “CAROLMART” (Feat. Ice Billion Berg)

10 “SHAKE 88″ (Feat. Sam Sneak)

11 “BLACKLAND 66.6″

12 “P.A.T.” (Feat. PlayThatBoiZay)

ZUU is out 5/31 on Loma Vista.