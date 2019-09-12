Chris Farren – “Surrender” (Feat. Adult Mom)

In one month, the LA-based pop-punk auteur Chris Farren — formerly the leader of the Florida band Fake Problems, currently half of the duo Antarctigo Vespucci with Jeff Rosenstock — will release the new album Born Hot. Born Hot, the follow-up to Farren’s 2016 solo debut Can’t Die, is a sort of tongue-in-cheek exploration of ideas of confidence and self-loathing. We’ve already posted first single “Search 4 Me,” which has a truly great video. And today, Farren has shared another song called “Surrender.”

On “Surrender,” Farren teams up with Steph Knipe, the leader of the Brooklyn DIY project Adult Mom. The two make a great pair. “Surrender” is a sad-but-catchy power-pop jam, and it’s got Farren and Knipe wistfully harmonizing over drum-machine clicks and humming synth melodies. Farren’s vocals come out as an elegant sigh: “Another short response to a monologue / My voice shakes like a broken tape / Are you actually alive, or did you kind of just survive? / I kinda always thought that you might stay.”

In a press release, Farren says that “Surrender” is about the sudden end of a friendship: “I was friends with their ex, and they told me it was too painful to stay friends with me. ‘Surrender’ is about that feeling of wanting to respect someone’s wishes, but also missing that person and just wishing you could talk to them again.” Listen to it below.

Born Hot is out 10/11 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.