Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Half Manne Half Cocaine” Video (Feat. Eric Andre)

Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs and California producer Madlib reunited a few months ago on Bandana, the long-awaited sequel to their excellent 2014 album Piñata. They teamed up again last month on an Oh No-featuring follow-up single called “The Next Day” for the Adult Swim Singles Series. And now they’re back with a new music video for Bandana highlight “Half Manne Half Cocaine.”

Directed by Nick Walker, the clip stars Gibbs as a man who wakes up in 2029 after being in a coma for 10 years. Eric Andre plays his doctor, who hands him a bag full of drugs and weapons and send him out into the desert for revenge. Apparently in 2029, Donald Trump’s son is president — it’s unclear which one — so I guess we all have that to look forward to. Watch below.

Bandana is out now on Keep Cool/RCA.