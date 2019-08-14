Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “The Next Day” (Feat. Oh No)

About two months ago Freddie Gibbs and Madlib released Bandana, the excellent sequel to their also-excellent 2014 team-up Piñata. Fans of the fiercely beloved odd couple are in luck: Gibbs and Madlib have another new song out today through the Adult Swim Singles Series, which last week gave us the great Faye Webster track “Both All The Time.” This is the 52nd and final installment of the current series, and what a way to go out.

The new MadGibbs single is called “The Next Day.” It features the rapper-producer Oh No — Madlib’s brother and one half of Gangrene alongside the Alchemist — who teamed up with Blu for another 2019 hip-hop highlight, A Red Hot Los Angeles Summer Night. Together with Gibbs and Madlib he’s crafted a funky, hard-hitting rap track built from fuzzed-out guitar samples and wild analog drums. It’s as good as you’d expect and hope.

Listen below.

Bandana is out now on Keep Cool/RCA and Madlib Invazion/ESGN, and this round of the Adult Swim Singles Series is now complete.