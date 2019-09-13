The Who – “Ball And Chain”

The Who are releasing their first new album in 13 years this fall. There were whispers of a new studio album earlier this year, and this summer they debuted some new music live, and now the band has officially announced that WHO will be out on 11/22.

The album was co-produced by Pete Townshend and D. Sardy, and Townshend and Roger Daltrey are joined on the record by drummer Zak Starkey and bassist Pino Palladino, and there are contributions from Simon Townshend, Benmont Tench, Carla Azar, Joey Waronker and Gordon Giltrap. The album’s artwork was created by Sir Peter Blake.

The band seems excited about it. “I think we’ve made our best album since Quadrophenia in 1973, Pete hasn’t lost it, he’s still a fabulous songwriter, and he’s still got that cutting edge,” Daltrey said in a press statement, and Townshend expanded:

This album is almost all new songs written last year, with just two exceptions. There is no theme, no concept, no story, just a set of songs that I (and my brother Simon) wrote to give Roger Daltrey some inspiration, challenges and scope for his newly revived singing voice. Roger and I are both old men now, by any measure, so I’ve tried to stay away from romance, but also from nostalgia if I can. I didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Memories are OK, and some of the songs refer to the explosive state of things today. I made new home studio demos of all these songs in the summer of 2018 using a wide collection of instruments old and new. We started recording as The Who in March 2019, and have finished now in late August just in time to make some vinyl………maybe even some cassettes……ready for release in November

Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single “Ball And Chain.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All This Music Must Fade”

02 “Ball And Chain”

03 “I Don’t Wanna Get Wise”

04 “Detour”

05 “Beads On One String”

06 “Hero Ground Zero”

07 “Street Song”

08 “I’ll Be Back

09 “Break The News”

10 “Rockin’ In Range”

11 “She Rocked My World”

WHO is out 11/22 via Polydor.