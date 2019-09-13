Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – “Let’s Face The Music And Dance” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

When he’s not busy being an intensely charismatic actor, Jeff Goldblum also dabbles in music. He has a project with the jazz band the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and they have a regular residency at the Los Angeles club Rockwell. Last year, they released their debut album together, The Capitol Studio Sessions, and they have another one in the works for this year, which Goldblum announced when he played at Glastonbury this summer. It’s called I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This. The album features contributions from Fiona Apple, Anna Calvi, and Gina Saputo.

During that performance, he brought out none other than Sharon Van Etten — fresh off her own new album, Remind Me Tomorrow — to sing Irving Berlin’s 1936 standard “Let’s Face The Music And Dance.” Today, the studio version of that cover has been released, and you can hear it below.

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This is out 11/01 via Decca Records.