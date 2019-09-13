Cate Le Bon – “Company In My Back” (Wilco Cover)

Wilco is getting a covers album treatment ahead of the Chicago band’s new album, Ode To Joy, which comes out in a few weeks. Wilco Covered will be available with the November issue of Uncut magazine, and it features covers of Wilco songs by Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Sharon Van Etten, Low, Courtney Barnett, Whitney, Mountain Man, Ryley Walker, Twin Peaks, and more. It’s not even the first Wilco cover album this year — a bunch of other great artists recently got together to cover Yankee Hotel Foxtrot in full. People love Wilco!

The first we’re hearing from this Wilco Covered is by the great Welsh experimental musician Cate Le Bon, who released an excellent album, Reward, earlier this year. Le Bon applied her terse oddities to Wilco’s “Company In My Back,” off their 2004 album A Ghost Is Born.

Listen to it and check out the covers album’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Cate Le Bon – “Company In My Back”

02 Parquet Courts – “I Got Drugs (At The End Of The Century)”

03 Courtney Barnett – “Dawned On Me”

04 Whitney – “Far Far Away”

05 Kurt Vile – “Passenger Side”

06 Low – “War On War”

07 Ohmme – “Kicking Television”

08 Mountain Man – “You And I”

09 Ryley Walker – “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”

10 Jen Cloher – “Impossible Germany”

11 James Elkington – “Black Moon”

12 Sharon Van Etten – “Radio Cure”

13 Liam Kazar – “Sunloathe”

14 Kacy & Clayton – “How To Fight Loneliness”

15 Puss N Boots – “Jesus, Etc”

16 Handsome Family – “Capitol City”

17 Twin Peaks – “Spiders (Kidsmoke)”

The Wilco Covered album will be available through Uncut magazine’s November 2019 issue, which you can pre-order now.