Stream The Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Tribute all of god’s money

Wilco’s legend-making 2002 opus Yankee Hotel Foxtrot is one of the best albums ever recorded. You know it, I know it, and the good people at Chicago-based podcast Better Yet know it. Apparently, so do many of the best artists in today’s indie and punk underground.

Better Yet host Tim Crisp has assembled 13 of those artists to pay tribute to Yankee Hotel Foxtrot on a new compilation called all of god’s money benefitting AIDS Foundation of Chicago. In addition to the 11 songs from the original album, the comp features takes on YHF-era Wilco B-side “A Magazine Called Sunset” and “Laminated Cat,” which saw release through Jeff Tweedy, Jim O’Rourke, and Glenn Kotche’s debut Loose Fur album in 2003.

Ahead of all of god’s money’s release, we heard Slow Mass’ version of closing track “Reservations,” Meat Wave’s raucous “War On War,” and Laura Stevenson’s stunning “Jesus, etc.” The comp just dropped a few hours ahead of schedule, which means we can now behold further contributions from Ratboys, Adult Mom, Bethlehem Steel, See Through Dresses, Mikey Erg, and more.

At this moment my personal favorite track is an incredible reworking of “Radio Cure” by Chicago’s own Mother Evergreen. What about y’all? Stream all of god’s money in full below and let me know.

all of god’s money: a tribute to wilco’s yankee hotel foxtrot is out now. Purchase it here, and check out Better Yet — “a longform interview podcast featuring musicians talking about influence, talking about writing, and talking about being around” — right here.