Yesterday, Chicago Band To Watch Slow Mass released a new single, “Siren,” that demonstrated the softer side of the hardcore band’s typically serrated edge. It’s a mode they went into a few times on their debut album, last year’s On Watch, but it really looks like they’re leaning into the atmospheric judging by what’s on the B-side of that single. They recorded a strummier take of Wilco’s “Reservations,” from the fellow Chicagoans’ classic album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Check it out below.

<a href="http://slowmassmusic.bandcamp.com/album/music-for-ears-1" target="_blank">Music For Ears 1 by Slow Mass</a>

Music For Ears 1 is out now.