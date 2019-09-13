Watch Megan Thee Stallion Play The Tonight Show With DaBaby & Ty Dolla $ign

Houston rap newcomer Megan Thee Stallion is a total star; that much has been obvious since she showed up on the national radar months ago. And it’s cool to see her go through the new-star checkpoints — like last night, when she got a showcase guest-performer spot on The Tonight Show. On last night’s episode, she performed a medley of two songs: “Hot Girl Summer,” her much-hyped Nicki Minaj/Ty Dolla $ign collab, and “Cash Shit,” the deep-cut DaBaby collab that ended up a hit despite not even getting any kind of push as a single.

With a lot of newer rappers — even big ones — it’s not easy to make the transition to late-night TV performances. That should be especially true of a rapper like Megan, who has to do major surgery on her lyrics to get them past network censors. But on the Tonight Show stage, Megan was assured and commanding, running through elaborate choreography with ease and rapping with a hard precision.

Megan had two guests with her: Ty Dolla $ign, whose presence barely registered, and DaBaby, who did a whole hell of a lot with his few seconds of screen time. Megan and DaBaby are easily the two biggest, most important rappers to emerge this year, so it’s exciting just to see them onstage together, rapping at each other. But DaBaby absolutely hammed it up, too — entering the stage by baseball-sliding to the floor so he could stare at Megan’s ass, and rapping just as hard as her. Watch the performance below.

