If you have any sort of online presence, chances are you’ve heard of Hot Girl Summer — the self-empowerment trend started by Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But in case you haven’t, allow me to get you up to speed. Her song “Cash Shit,” which blasted her into mainstream stardom earlier this year, included the lyric “Real hot girl shit.” Rather quickly, the sentiment took over, captioning thirst traps and selfies far and wide.

Back in May, Megan Thee Stallion dropped the absolutely monstrous Fever, her first project to debut with 300 Entertainment. The artwork for the album reads “She’s thee hot girl/ And she’s bringing thee heat.” Almost overnight, her fans turned “Real hot girl shit” into “Hot Girl Summer,” signaling a tsunami-like movement of IDGAF self-love. On what defines this sensation, Megan told The Root, “It’s about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up their friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody gotta say about it.”

Now, we finally get the “Hot Girl Summer” anthem, with features from none other than Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The artwork features illustrations of Megan and Nicki straddling what looks like a bottle of Henny. It’s somewhat surprising that Megan opted to feature Nicki, who’s lately been suffering through flops and falls from grace, and not one of the female rappers who’ve truly taken over the past few years — City Girls, Saweetie, and of course Nicki’s nemesis Cardi B just to name a few. But Nicki sounded rejuvenated in a pair of appearances on Chance The Rapper’s The Big Day, and her her influence on the Hot Girl Summer ethos is hard to dispute. Maybe Meg will help Nicki finally get that #1 hit she’s been lusting after?

Listen to “Hot Girl Summer” below.

“Hot Girl Summer” is out now on 300 Entertainment.