that dog. Share “Old LP,” Mini-Documentary Featuring Maya Rudolph

Next month, that dog. are releasing their first new album in 22 years, Old LP. The great Los Angeles alt-rock band have shared one song from it so far, “If You Just Didn’t Do It,” and today they’re putting out the album’s title and closing track. It comes alongside a documentary that goes into the making of the song, for which the band utilized a full orchestra and the vocal talents of their childhood friend and famous celebrity Maya Rudolph.

The documentary takes up the first half of the video, and starting around the 6-minute-mark you can hear the closing track of Old LP in full. It’s a sweeping song about loss: “I hate that there’s no choice/ That I can’t hear your voice/ Unless it’s on an old LP,” that last phrase skipping in a groove among the song’s three featured vocalists.

Watch and listen below.

Old LP is out 10/4 via UMe. Pre-order it here.