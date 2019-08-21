that dog. – “If You Just Didn’t Do It”

Back in 2016, that dog. began crowdfunding for their first new album in 22 years. And this October, their efforts will finally pay off. The guitar pop trio are gearing up to release Old LP, the follow-up to 1997’s Retreat From The Sun. Today, they pick up right where they left off with the forthcoming album’s lead single.

“If You Just Didn’t Do It” is a poppy anthem about grappling with someone’s mistakes, wanting to forgive that person but also feeling the need to hold them accountable. It boasts the interlocking melodies and sweet, catchy hooks that the band is known for.

Other tracks on the album feature guest appearances from Maya Rudolph, Randy Newman, Graham Coxon (Blur), Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Charlotte Caffey (The Go-Go’s), Tanya Haden (the Haden Sisters), violinist Kaitlin Wolfberg, Andrew Dost (fun.), and Steve McDonald (Redd Kross).

Listen to “If You Just Didn’t Do It” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Your Machine”

02 “Just The Way”

03 “Bird On A Wire”

04 “Drip Drops”

05 “If You Just Didn’t Do It”

06 “When We Were Young”

07 “Alone Again”

08 “Down Without A Fight”

09 “Never Want To See Your Face Again”

10 “Least I Could Do”

11 “Old LP”

CREDIT: Cara Robbins

Old LP is out 10/4 via UMe. Pre-order it here.