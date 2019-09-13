Joanna Newsom Cancels All Los Angeles Shows

Joanna Newsom’s The String/Keys Incident tour took New York City and Philadelphia by storm over the last week, and there’s still a couple more dates to go in New York before Newsom takes the show to Chicago and Milwaukee through the rest of the fall. But today there’s some bad news for those who were planning to go see Newsom in Los Angeles at her previously scheduled shows in December: All five dates have been cancelled.

Her label Drag City issued a statement about the cancellations, chalking it up to “unforeseen issues with the Hollywood Legion Theater,” where the shows were set to take place:

Bummer news, people: Due to unforeseen issues with the Hollywood Legion Theater, Joanna Newsom’s five shows at the venue in December have regrettably been canceled. Joanna greatly shares in the disappointment of ticketholders, and the search for an appropriate new venue at which the shows can be rescheduled in the future will continue. All online ticket purchases will now be automatically refunded. Refunds for tickets purchased elsewhere are available at the place of purchase.

Newsom’s other California shows in San Francisco and Carmel are apparently still a-go. Check out her tour dates here.