Yesterday, Neil Young headlined the Harvest Moon: A Gathering charity concert in Lake Hughes, California, alongside Norah Jones and Father John Misty. The show benefitted the Bridge School and the Painted Turtle summer camp, nonprofit organizations that provide support to children with severe medical conditions and physical impediments.

Young’s 14-song acoustic set included classics like “Old Man,” new songs like “Eternity,” and a Buffalo Springfield song. Toward the end of his performance, he played Tonight’s The Night track “New Mama” for the first time since 1977. Young played “New Mama” throughout 1973 on his Time Fades Away and Tonight’s The Night tours, and then only twice more during a gig in 1975 and at a benefit 1977.

Next month, Neil Young and Crazy Horse will release the new album Colorado. Watch Young perform “New Mama” below.