Neil Young first started playing with Crazy Horse, his band of elemental fuzz-rock warriors, 50 years ago. Earlier this month, Young announced that Crazy Horse were working on a new album called Colorado and that its first single would be out before the end of his month. True to his word, Young returns today with the hazy, sprawling, surprisingly gentle “Milky Way.”

Young and Crazy Horse recorded Colorado in the state of the album’s title — at the Studio In The Clouds, outside Telluride. It’s the band’s first new LP in seven years. (Their last was 2012’s Psychedelic Pill, which ruled.) And it’s also their first since the departure of Frank “Poncho” Sampedro. In his place, they’ve added Nils Lofgren, the E Street Band member and longtime Neil Young collaborator. Lofgren, who was briefly in Crazy Horse back in 1971, rejoined the band last year, when Crazy Horse started playing shows again after taking a few years off.

“Milky Way,” the first single, is a slow, woozy seven-minute love song full of spaced-out imagery and watery solos. Young has played the song live before, both solo and with the Promise Of The Real. But this is our first time hearing a studio version, and our first time hearing it as a Crazy Horse song. It’s one of the quieter Crazy Horse songs you will hear, but there’s still plenty of firepower in it, and the new sound suits Young’s creaky voice beautifully. Below, listen to “Milky Way” and check out the Colorado tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Think Of Me”

02 “She Showed Me Love”

03 “Olden Days”

04 “Help Me Lose My Mind”

05 “Green Is Blue”

06 “Shut It Down”

07 “Milky Way”

08 “Eternity”

09 “Rainbow Of Colors”

10 “I Do”

Colorado is out 10/25 on Reprise; pre-order it here.