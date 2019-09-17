Common Holly – “Measured”

“You unbuttoned your shirt, and I looked at your heart,” Brigitte Naggar intones at the start of her new Common Holly song, followed by a stunning silence that feels much longer than three seconds. When the music finally resumes, she continues: “Then you showed me your lungs, yeah you pulled them apart.” It’s a captivating introduction, and the mesmerizing quality extends throughout the song’s two minute runtime. “Measured” is a great title for this one.

This is the third advance single from When I say to you Black Lightning, Common Holly’s second album and first for Barsuk. (That’s her US label home; the album is actually coming out on five different labels across the Earth’s various regions. It’s a whole ordeal.) Previously Naggar shared “Central Booking” and “Joshua Snakes.”

Find out how “Measured” stacks up with those tunes below.

TOUR DATES:

09/17 – Omaha, NE, USA @ The Waiting Room Lounge﻿ (w/ Pinegrove)

11/26 – Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Poppolo﻿

11/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

12/02 – New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

12/03 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

12/05 – Princeton, NJ @ Terrace Club

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

12/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

12/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

12/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo (Early Show)﻿

When I say to you Black Lightning is out 10/18 via (deep breath) Barsuk in the US, Dalliance Recordings in the UK/EU, Royal Mountain Records in Canada, Remote Control Records in Australia and New Zealand, and Solitaire Recordings everywhere else. Pre-order it here.