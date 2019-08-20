Common Holly – “Joshua Snakes” Video

Montreal singer-songwriter Brigitte Naggar is building up to the release of her second album as Common Holly, When I say to you Black Lightning. Her first for new label home Barsuk, it serves as a follow up her 2017 debut Playing House. We’ve already heard one track from the upcoming release, the playful “Central Booking,” which was shared along with a video last month. Today, she’s sharing another video for “Joshua Snakes.”

Like its predecessor, “Joshua Snakes” could be perceived as playful but with a darker substance. It bubbles out with the use of some zany samples including bouncy balls, fidget spinners, and accidental recordings of Naggar’s roommates. A slow paced drum section marches alongside a deeply guttural guitar, thrusting the song forward.

Naggar shared some comments about the song’s production:

“Is that a rock n roll guitar riff?” my co-producer Devon asked, when I first played him “Joshua Snakes” on an acoustic guitar. Then he wrote down “scary, funky, booty tune” in his notebook.”

The track’s earthiness is totally captured in director Steven Z’s accompanying video. The set design and cinematic composition could be an Urban Outfitters catalog. The narrative feels like a modern take on the 1995 film The Indian In The Cupboard, as the focus dancer finds a miniature version of Naggar in her desk drawer.

Watch the video for “Joshua Snakes” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/03 – New Haven, CT, USA @ Toad’s Place*

09/04 – Boston, MA, USA @ Royale*

09/05 – Boston, MA, USA @ Royale*

09/06 – South Burlington, VT, USA @ Higher Ground Showcase*

09/08 – Toronto, ON, CAN @ The Opera House Toronto*

09/09 – Detroit, MI, USA @ Majestic Theatre*

09/10 – Chicago, IL, USA @ Lincoln Hall*

09/11 – Chicago, IL, USA @ Thalia Hall Chicago*

09/12 – Madison, WI, USA @ Majestic Theatre*

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN, USA @ Fine Line Music Café*

09/15 – Fargo, ND, USA @ The Aquarium*

09/16 – Soiux Falls, SD, USA @ Icon Lounge + Events*

09/17 – Omaha, NE, USA @ The Waiting Room Lounge*

11/26 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ Casa Del Popolo (tickets)

11/28 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Drake (tickets)

12/03 – Washington, DC, USA @ Pie Shop (tickets)

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA, USA @ Everybody Hits (tickets)

12/05 – Princeton, NJ, USA @ Terrace Club

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY, USA @ Trans Pecos (tickets)

12/08 – Pittsburgh, PA, USA @ Club Cafe (tickets)

12/10 – Cleveland, OH, USA @ Beachland Tavern (tickets)

12/12 – Milwaukee, WI, USA @ Cactus Club

12/16 – Seattle, WA, USA @ Barboza (tickets)

12/17 – Portland, OR, USA @ Mississippi Studios (tickets)

12/18 – San Francisco, CA, USA @ Cafe Du Nord (tickets)

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA, USA @ Echo (Early Show) (tickets)

*supporting Pinegrove

When I say to you Black Lightning is out 10/18 via a whopping five record labels: Barsuk (US), Dalliance Recordings (UK/EU), Royal Mountain Records (Canada), Remote Control Records (Australia and New Zealand), and Solitaire Recordings (rest of world). Pre-order it here.