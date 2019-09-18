Moor Mother – “Black Flight” (Feat. Saul Williams)

The experimental artist Moor Mother is releasing her sophomore album, Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes, in a few months, the follow-up to 2016’s Fetish Bones. We’ve heard one song from it so far, “After Images,” and today Camae Ayewa is sharing another one, “Black Flight,” which features a verse from Saul Williams and was produced alongside fellow Philadelphian King Britt. It’s a feverish quiver that finds Ayewa and Williams musing on the migration patterns of humanity interjected by the chorus: “Black flight/ gotta get away.” Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/24 Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

09/25 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

09/26 Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal *

09/27 Toronto, ON @ Music Gallery *

09/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Issue Project Room *

09/29 Boston, MA @ City Space *

10/06 Krakow, PL @ Unsound w/ LCO

10/11 Krakow, PL @ Unsound w/ 700Bliss

10/12 Gateshead, UL @ TUSK Festival w/ LCO

10/16 Gent, BE @ Videodroom w/ LCO

10/17 The Hague, NL @ Korzo w/ LCO

10/18 Milan, IT @ Macao w/ LCO

10/22 Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion w/ LCO

10/23 London, UK @ Barbican w/ LCO

10/26 Udine, IT @ Free Music Impulse Festival

10/31 Berlin, DE @ Berghain w/ ZONAL

11/07 Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? w/ ZONAL

11/11 Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

11/12 Berlin, DE @ West Germany

11/14 Amsterdam, NL @ s105

11/15 Madrid, ES @ Siroco

11/16 Tenerife, ES @ Keroxen

11/17 Lisbon, PT @ ZBD

* w/ Jerusalem In My Heart

Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes is out 11/8 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.