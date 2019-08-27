Moor Mother – “After Images”

Philadelphia artist Camae Ayewa released her first album as Moor Mother, Fetish Bones, in 2016. We named the project one of the Best New Bands the following year, and Ayewa has followed up on that promise with a series of collaborations with Mental Jewelry, DJ Haram (as 700 Bliss), and Irreversible Entanglements. This fall, she’ll return to the Moor Mother project with a new full-length called Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes.

Its first single is called “After Images,” and it features production from Godflesh’s Justin Broadrick, who recently included Moor Mother in a new song from his duo with producer the Bug called Zonal. The track is staticky and heavy, Ayewa’s voice adopting a growl as she counts down to the inevitable: “5, 4, 3, 2/ Cus after they come for me they gonna come for you.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Repeater”

02 “Don’t Die”

03 “After Images”

04 “Engineered Uncertainty”

05 “Master’s Clock”

06 “Black Flight” (Feat. Saul Williams)

07 “The Myth Hold Weight”

08 “Sonic Black Holes”

09 “LA92″

10 “Shadowgram”

11 “Private Silence” (Feat. Reef The Lost Cauze)

12 “Cold Case”

13 “Passing Of Time”

TOUR DATES:

11/11 Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

11/12 Berlin, DE @ West Germany

11/14 Amsterdam, NL @ s105

11/15 Madrid, ES @ Siroco

11/16 Tenerife, ES @ Keroxen

11/17 Lisbon, PT @ ZBD

Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes is out 11/8 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.