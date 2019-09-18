DIIV – “Blankenship” Video

The new DIIV album, Deceiver, is suddenly imminent. The revved-up NYC shoegazers will release the follow-up to 2016’s Is The Is Are in two weeks, and so far they’ve teased it with a pair of solid new singles called “Taker” and “Skin Game.”

The most exciting song they’ve unveiled so far, though, is today’s offering, “Blankenship.” With a motorik pulse and some of the crispest production of their career, the song surges forward into all manner of noise-pop theatrics, including lots of rad string-bending guitar riffs. Has it instantly become my favorite DIIV song? Maybe?

“Blankenship” arrives today with a video directed by Sean Stout in California locales including Trona Pinnacles, Sequoia National Park, and Los Angeles. It stars Savannah Macias and features drummer Ben Newman rocking a sharp Oneohtrix Point Never T-shirt in the performance scenes. Watch below.

Deceiver is out 10/4 on Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.