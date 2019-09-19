Carly Rae Jepsen – “Want You In My Room” Video

We’re a few months removed from the release of Carly Rae Jepsen’s newest album, Dedicated — the more low-key followup to 2015’s blockbuster E•MO•TION — and Jepsen has spent much of that time on the road. But today she’s back with some new visuals, a music video for “Want You In My Room,” the Jack Antonoff-produced track that’s still one of the best songs on Dedicated.

The video, directed by Andrew Donoho, is more cutesy than the clever raunchiness of the song itself, but it is quite fun: Jepsen starts off by directing her Google Assistant (you gotta love product placement — there’s also some obligatory Beats headphones later on) to set a reminder for one hour, and then proceeds to get ready for the big date. She travels from the bedroom to a park, to a beach, to a fountain-side date, and back to the bedroom, where band members have materialized in the furniture. It’s colorful, and it ends with a knock at the door.

Watch below.

Dedicated is out now School Boy/Interscope.