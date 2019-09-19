Cursive – “Black Hole Town”

After lying dormant for six years, Cursive are suddenly a highly prolific recording project again. The indie-rock lifers followed up last year’s comeback album Vitriola with a new single called “Barricades” last week, and today they’re sharing yet another new track.

This one’s called “Black Hole Town” and is about working a dead-end job in a shitty municipality. The intro hits hard, and on the chorus, in his signature whine, Tim Kasher intones, “This town’s a black hole!”

Intriguingly, the “Barricades” single art was a plain black square, while the “Black Hole Town” cover art looks like a moon emerging from an eclipse. I wouldn’t be surprised if they keep releasing new material with more and more of a visible image on each packshot, leading up to a new album or EP or something. Just speculating, though.

Listen below.

“Black Hole Town” is officially out 9/20 on 15 Passenger. Get it here.