Cursive – “Barricades”

Indie rock veterans Cursive returned last year with Vitriola, their first album in six years. As the title suggests, it was an angry album, one focused on coping with a political news cycle that feels more infuriating and disconcerting every day. Today they’re releasing their first song since, which dives right back into the realm of contentious political discourse.

“Barricades” finds Tim Kasher reflecting on the divisions between us. He sings from the perspective of multiple characters, at one point letting loose with this loaded quip: “Hate speech used to be shootin’ the shit/ ‘Til the snowflakes covered their bully pulpit.” In a press release, Kasher explains, “Though ‘Barricades’ may conjure the southern wall our current administration has been salivating over, the song is more specifically about the walls we construct in our minds to safely ignore the atrocities of society without having to feel so terribly guilty about them.”

Listen below, where you can also find Cursive’s fall tour dates, including a stop at Riot Fest this weekend.

TOUR DATES:

09/13 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/16 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

09/17 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/18 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

09/21 – Omaha, NE @ O’Leaver’s Fest

10/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*

10/19 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus (SOLD OUT)

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale*

10/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale*

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live*

10/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall#

11/08 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone#

11/09 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl#

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In#

11/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle#

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade#

11/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits#

11/15 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar#

11/16 – Miami, FL @ The Ground#

11/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Social#

11/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall#

11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA#

11/20 – Houston, TX @ Satellite#

11/21 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey#

11/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk#

11/23 – Dallas, TX @ Trees#

* supporting Against Me!

# Cloud Nothings and The Appleseed Cast support