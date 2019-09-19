DaBaby – “Intro”

DaBaby has had a huge year. The Charlotte, NC rapper kicked off 2019 with a low-budget video for “Walker Texas Ranger,” which led us to name him the year’s funniest, scariest rapper because of his goofy songs and videos and the more complicated, real-life violent situations he’s been involved in. He released his major-label debut studio album, Baby On Baby, in March, which spawned the Top 10 Billboard hit “Suge.” In July, his star ascended even more after a memorable appearance in the XXL Freshman Cypher.

All this is to say that we’ve had plenty of intros to DaBaby over the last months, but that didn’t stop him from naming his new track “Intro,” and it’s because it finds him offering up a new kind of introduction, rattling off about his newfound fame and how different it is from his life before. “Thinkin’ ’bout my grandmama and shit/ I got the number one record, they acknowledged the jit,” he raps. “They goin’ crazy when they play it, head bobbin and shit And I’m just somewhere fucked up thinkin’ bout my father and shit.”

Listen below.