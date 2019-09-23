Kamaiyah Arrested For Accidentally Shooting A Gun At A Movie Screening

It would appear that the rising Oakland rap champion Kamaiyah has been arrested for a pretty serious breach of filmgoing etiquette. TMZ reports that police have arrested Kamaiyah for accidentally shooting a gun in an apartment building’s screening room. Nobody was hurt, and Kamaiyah is currently out on bond.

The incident allegedly took place in the San Fernando Valley last month. Kamaiyah was with friends in a condo complex’s private screening room when she allegedly pulled a gun from her bag, played with it, and accidentally fired off a shot into the room. Nobody was hurt, and police don’t think there was any malice or intended target. (No word on what movie she was watching, but it must’ve been pretty boring.)

Police apparently arrested Kamaiyah after checking security footage, and TMZ reports that police believe that they’ve found the gun she was using. She was charged with felony negligent discharge of a firearm, and she was released after posting a $35,000 bond. Kamaiyah has not issued any sort of public comment on the story. She is book to perform at the Bay Area edition of the Rolling Loud festival this coming weekend in her Oakland hometown, and there’s no sign that the arrest will affect her set in any way.